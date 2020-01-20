The ‘Good Education: I’m Signing For It’ campaign by Ouders van Nu is starting to support education campaigns on 30 and 31 January. More and more parents are worried about the quality of education in the Netherlands. The high workload that the teaching staff has to deal with also has an impact on life outside the schoolyard.

Hilde Tholen, editor-in-chief of Ouders van Nu: “The problems in education are no longer only affecting the schools themselves. More and more parents in the Netherlands are worried about the quality of Dutch education. Rightly so! The shortage of qualified staff is growing rapidly and the quality of our primary education is under severe pressure. It is no longer self-evident that our children receive good education every day. While that is one of the social rights of Dutch society. ”

Good Education: I’m Signing For It

The editors call parents via parentsvannu.nl/onderwijspetitie to sign a petition. In addition, parents can make a drawing of a hand together with their child and send it to the editors. On Thursday morning January 30, Oudesr van Nu opens a pop-up class at the House of Representatives in The Hague and the petition and all hand drawings of the children are offered to the cabinet.

Some facts

In 2020, 55,000 pupils in primary education do not have a teacher in front of the class, this increases to nearly 100,000 pupils in 2025 and nearly 240,000 pupils in 2028.

Structural investments are needed to make education an attractive sector to work in again.

If structural investments are not made, our children will soon be taught by non-trained teaching staff, we will receive four-day school weeks or have to close schools.

The shortage not only has an impact on the children, but also on parents and employers.

The teacher shortage mainly affects students who need extra support. It will be impossible to continue to offer good education to all pupils.

Inequality between groups of students is growing. The number of private schools is increasing, more schools demand a sky-high parent contribution and more and more often parents opt for paid extra tuition.

What parents want

‘Parents of Now’ was previously committed to social issues that concern parents. In 2016, for example, the brand offered more than 41,000 signatures to the House of Representatives for an extension of the partner leave after birth and the brand committed itself to broadening the law on multiple parenting.

About Ouders van Nu

Ouders van Nu is the oldest, largest and best-known media brand for expectant and young parents. With a magazine, website, app, pregnant and baby boxes, a discount pass and the In de Wolken Festival, the brand reaches more than 2 million parents every month with information about upbringing and parenting