Alan Pardew’s first game in charge of ADO ended in a fantastic 2-0 win in the relegation 6 pointer against RKC Waalwijk.

60 kilometres separates The Hague from Waalwijk, but now 5 points separates ADO from RKC.

In what was a game where ADO had little possession, it was a case of taking their chances when they came, which had been a problem before the winter break. ADO started also with 4 of the 5 new signings but it was the regular starters that made the difference.

The first 15 minutes of the match were fairly uneventful. Both sets of supporters were in fine voice, ADO unveiling a banner in support of the new management team. The only chance of the opening quarter came from a long shot by RKC’s Daan Rienstra which sailed over the bar.

The next 15 also did not have that many chances. A cross from Malone allowed Necid to get a header on target but it was easily caught by Vaessen in the Waalwijk goal. RKC’s best chance came in the 20th minute when Sow was put through on goal. Koopmans came out and saved the chance, as he has done many a time this season.

The breakthrough for ADO came in the 32nd minute. A run from Malone gave way for an ADO free kick which was taken by John Goossens and a perfectly timed run and header from Shaquille Pinas sent the ADO fans wild. A little bit of late pressure from RKC pushed ADO back, but they held on until half time.

RKC started strong after the break and a couple of dangerous crosses in the first 15 of the second half could have easily turned in to have made it level again. Tijjani Reijnders hit a strong effort from outside the box that only narrowly went over the bar.

The visitors kept pushing on and dominating possession in which they ended the game with an incredible 69%. Another Reijnders shot from outside the box could have easily gone in had Koopmans not been aware, getting down well to his right to push it away.

ADO were right on the back foot. However, a counter attack by Crysencio Summerville led to him being brought down just outside of the area by Hannes Delcroix when 1-on-1 with Vaessen. Meijers, who had come on as a substitute just 20 minutes before, placed a perfect free kick into the right side from 21 metres to put the game beyond doubt and ADO 2-0 up. Meijers also had a shot late on, but dragged it well wide of the goal.

Final score: ADO Den Haag 2-0 RKC Waalwijk

Alan Pardew said after the game that there had been a lot of work on the defence and that was clear to see, with both full backs regularly staying back. Whilst Fred Grim, the RKC trainer, said that they’d done their homework on ADO he was disappointed with his team’s end product.

A huge win for ADO, which gives them their first win in 9.

ADO Lineup:

Luuk Koopmans

Dion Malone

Tomas Necid Off (67) on Thom Haye

Lex Immers

John Goossens

Crysencio Summerville Off (87) On Bilal Ould-Chikh

Shaquille Pinas

George Thomas

Mick van Buren Off (59) On Aaron Meijers

Sam Stubbs

Laurens de Bock

Trainer: Alan Pardew

RKC Waalwijk lineup:

Etienne Vaessen

Hannes Delcroix

Daan Rienstra

Tijjani Reijnders

Anas Tahiri Off (63) In Dylan Vente

Mario Bilate

Hans Mulder

Sylla Sow

Clint Leemans Off (84) On Melle Meulensteen

Said Bakari

Fabian Sportsklede

Trainer: Fred Grim

Man of the Match: Shaquille Pinas

Referee: Jeroen Manschot

Attendance: 12433