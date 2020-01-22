In the summer of 2018, alderman Robert van Asten (D66) reported that construction had been delayed indefinitely . One of the reasons was that the contractor had to adjust his building method after the start of the work. Two ninety-meter residential towers will be built on top of the garage . The builder had not succeeded in finding a method to ensure that the parking facility could be used safely during the construction of those towers, Van Asten wrote to the city council at the time.

In addition, the tender for the underground connection between the bicycle shed and the station hall failed twice and the connection also turned out to be more expensive, which meant that a different, cheaper, connection to the hall had to be found.

Construction costs

In the meantime, the municipality has decided to abolish the direct connection between the station hall and the parking facility, because this would become too expensive due to a sharp rise in construction costs in recent years. Instead, the stairs of the station entrance on the Rijnstraat will be widened.

Before the bicycle parking can be opened definitively, temporary roofs above the three entrances must still be made. These temporary canopies are needed to make the storage sufficiently water and windproof. “With earlier planning it was assumed that the superstructure can function as a roof for the entrances,” Alderman Van Asten writes to the city council. “Due to the delayed construction of the superstructure and the fact that we do not want to wait for it when the bicycle parking is opened, the temporary roofs are needed.”

Residential towers

The developer of the residential towers does not expect to be able to start construction until the end of 2020 because he has not yet been able to find a contractor. This has consequences for the bicycle shed, because due to construction safety, the shed should close during the first six months of the construction of the towers. But the municipality comes back from that. Van Asten: ‘I do not think it is desirable to close the bicycle shed completely after it has already been opened. The developer has been informed about this. It will be investigated how the bicycle parking can be kept open. “

The bicycle parking costs a total of more than 42 million euros, of which about half comes from the municipality. Van Asten previously wrote that the parking facility would be 3.5 million euros more expensive, but this amount has since been adjusted upwards, to a deficit of 5.5 million euros. This is partly due to the delay. But the municipality also takes into account claims from the bicycle parking contractor. “Whether this provision is adequate depends on a final decision on these claims based on amicable consultation or – should it come to that – a court decision.”

“What a shame”

The Hague city council is not happy with the new financial setback. “What a shame,” says Pieter Grinwis of the CU / SGP. ‘In other words, how the construction of a simple bicycle cellar at The Hague Central derailed completely. The delivery is three years late and the parking is 5.5 million euros too expensive. In real life, by the way, 11.5 million because en passant, the tunnel to the station hall of six million euros has been scrapped.’

Sebastian Kruis of the PVV is also furious. “Heavenly amateurism,” he says. ‘The financial management of the municipality of The Hague is like cycling with two flat tires: not possible. Shortage must be compensated for the budget for left-wing D66 hobbies.”

Hart voor Den Haag / Groep de Mos, the Haagse Stadspartij, SP and 50PLUS have requested an emergency debate for next week.

The garage is the largest in The Hague and the second largest garage in the Netherlands.

Photo: mock up from The Hague City Council