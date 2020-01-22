You can return faded bulbs up to and including 30 April to the 10 City Farms in The Hague. The bulbs are reused in a fun way.

You probably know the sight: a lovely vase with flowering bulbs on the table. This is how we all bring a little bit of spring into our homes! But what do you do with the bulbs when they have finished flowering? Throw them away? Not any more – these bulbs are often easy to recycle. That is why they are collected at city farms.

A new life for the flower bulbs The flower bulbs handed in, such as daffodils and bluebells, are replanted by children in the autumn on the grounds of the city farm. This way everyone can enjoy them again next year. You can hand in bulbs at all city farms (click to view) in The Hague. Hand in until 30 April during the opening times of the city farms. They are open from Tuesday to Sunday from 0900-1700 Any other ideas? Do you have any other great suggestions or ideas for the flower bulb campaign? Let the council know via stadboerderij@denhaag.nl or on Facebook