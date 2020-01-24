Working parents with children are benefiting most from the tax and premium changes implemented at the beginning of this year, according to calculations by the family spending institute Nibud.

Couples with children will have some 1.5% to 2.5% more to spend a month but some will benefit by up to 4.5%, Nibud calculations show. The agency has drawn up estimates of the impact on income for 117 different family situations.

A dual income family with two children and combined gross annual salary of €40,000 will be €143 a month better off, Nibud said. A single freelancer with an income of €40,000 will have €49 more a month.

Pensioners and people on benefits will see the smallest increase in disposable income – in many cases no more than 1%, Nibud said.

