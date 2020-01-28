On the Erasmusweg, between 3 and 29 February, the sidewalk and the driveways will be adjusted in a number of places. While working on the entrances to Aagje Dekenlaan, Joan Blasissstraat and De Lannoystraat, these entrances are closed to traffic. Cars and cyclists will have to make a detour via Pieter Langendijkstraat.

The Erasmusweg between the Loevesteinlaan and the Troelstrakade was renewed in 2019. In the 1st quarter of 2020, the contractor will carry out the final work on and around the road.

Lower the pavement

The sidewalk along the houses is slightly higher than the cycle path. This clearly separates the cycle path from the sidewalk. At a number of entrances and crossings between Loevesteinlaan and Moerweg, this raised pavement is more of a threshold. This is not pleasant for the road users. That is why the municipality is adjusting this.

Adjust driveways

The pavement at the entrances to Aagje Dekenlaan, Joan Blasiusstraat and De Lannoystraat will be adjusted. The sidewalk is lowered so that it will later be at the same level as the cycle path. The entrance currently being worked on is closed to traffic. Cars, mopeds and cyclists must make a detour via Pieter Langendijkstraat. Pedestrians can walk around the work area.

Schedule

Tuesday 4 February up to and including Thursday 6 February: Joan Blasiusstraat entrance

Monday 10 February up to and including Monday 17 February: Aagje Dekenlaan entrance

Monday 24 February up to and including Friday 28 February: De Lannoystraat entrance

Lower the curb overhangs

The curb is lowered in 6 places, so that it is at the same height as the cycle path. This makes it easier for people with a wheelchair, walker, mobility scooter or pram to cross the cycle path at these locations. This work takes 1 day per location. Cyclists and pedestrians can walk and cycle around the work.

Schedule