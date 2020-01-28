On the Erasmusweg, between 3 and 29 February, the sidewalk and the driveways will be adjusted in a number of places. While working on the entrances to Aagje Dekenlaan, Joan Blasissstraat and De Lannoystraat, these entrances are closed to traffic. Cars and cyclists will have to make a detour via Pieter Langendijkstraat.
The Erasmusweg between the Loevesteinlaan and the Troelstrakade was renewed in 2019. In the 1st quarter of 2020, the contractor will carry out the final work on and around the road.
Lower the pavement
The sidewalk along the houses is slightly higher than the cycle path. This clearly separates the cycle path from the sidewalk. At a number of entrances and crossings between Loevesteinlaan and Moerweg, this raised pavement is more of a threshold. This is not pleasant for the road users. That is why the municipality is adjusting this.
Adjust driveways
The pavement at the entrances to Aagje Dekenlaan, Joan Blasiusstraat and De Lannoystraat will be adjusted. The sidewalk is lowered so that it will later be at the same level as the cycle path. The entrance currently being worked on is closed to traffic. Cars, mopeds and cyclists must make a detour via Pieter Langendijkstraat. Pedestrians can walk around the work area.
Schedule
- Tuesday 4 February up to and including Thursday 6 February: Joan Blasiusstraat entrance
- Monday 10 February up to and including Monday 17 February: Aagje Dekenlaan entrance
- Monday 24 February up to and including Friday 28 February: De Lannoystraat entrance
Lower the curb overhangs
The curb is lowered in 6 places, so that it is at the same height as the cycle path. This makes it easier for people with a wheelchair, walker, mobility scooter or pram to cross the cycle path at these locations. This work takes 1 day per location. Cyclists and pedestrians can walk and cycle around the work.
Schedule
- Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 February: sidewalk at Erasmusplein
- Friday, February 7: sidewalk at disabled parking space at house number 741
- Tuesday, February 18: sidewalk at the flower kiosk, at house number 875
- Wednesday, February 19: pavement at house number 951
- Thursday, February 20: sidewalk at house number 1041
- Friday, February 21: pavement at house number 1131