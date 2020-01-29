Motorists are most delayed on the roads near Leiden. They must take into account an average of 30 percent extra travel time. That means that on a journey that would normally take an hour, they are on average eighteen minutes longer on the road. In the morning rush hour, the average delay at Leiden was even 62 percent. A one-hour ride then costs an extra 37 minutes.

Navigation maker TomTom has calculated the delays. The researchers not only look at the highways, but also at the roads in and around the cities. According to TomTom, the bustle at Leiden is not only related to the A4, but also to work at the station and on the N44 between Leiden and The Hague and to maintenance on a few important bridges.

The Hague had the most extra travel time last year , but the royal city is now in second place. Haarlem is third. The top 10 also includes Nijmegen, Amsterdam, Arnhem, Rotterdam, Groningen, Utrecht and Eindhoven. Leiden is 131st on the world ranking list. The Hague is at position 151 and Haarlem is 163rd.