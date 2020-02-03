1st February 2020

By Alastair Ryan

Follow @ali_rrr on Twitter for live match updates

ADO responded to the 4-0 defeat last Friday against Utrecht with a 0-0 draw against 6th placed Vitesse, in which both managers agreed could have been a different result on another day.

Alan Pardew addressed the media after the game stating that his intention was to rectify the 4-0 loss to Utrecht by showing their fight and organisation and that was seemingly lacking in the first half. Only the pre-match festivities celebrating ADO’s 115th year in existence showed any sign of excitement, with 2 banners being held up in the crowd before the game.

The first 15 were full of free kicks for both sides. Seemingly both teams wanted to keep it tight and stop the other from playing. All of which came to nothing and it looked like a game of chess.

The first major chance came from a free kick taken deep by Oussama Tannane. With this, he found Bryan Linssen in the middle of the box, whose deft touch was a heart-in-mouth situation for ADO, attempted to chip Luuk Koopmans in the ADO goal but was narrowly over. Vitesse were really pushing for the opening goal.

Tannane was causing ADO lots of trouble and a couple of mazy runs looked deadly. Vitesse almost took the lead again with Bazoer picking up the ball on the right side, cutting in towards the box and unleased a strike from 22 metres which crashed against the far-left pole and out of play for a goal kick. It seemed it was just a matter of time before Vitesse were going to open the scoring.

It took until the 37th minute before ADO had a big chance. Remko Pasveer in the Vitesse goal controlled a seemingly innocuous pass, but Crysencio Summerville closed him down and in panic he cleared it into the feet of Necid, whose first-time shot was not accurate enough and Pasveer was able to make the save.

The second half began in a more positive fashion. Pardew’s words at half time to play more intensive and pressurise Vitesse seemed to work, gaining a free kick shortly after the whistle. A John Goossens free kick caused Vitesse problems as they scrambled to get it away. This was followed by a corner again by Goossens, this time against the head of Malone who headed narrowly wide.

The pressure was rewarded as Summerville sprinted down the right wing and drove in a cross towards Necid who shot narrowly wide, but was shoved in the back and after a VAR check, it was given as a penalty. Meijer’s miss last week against Utrecht meant that Necid had the responsibility from the spot but his effort was hit in the middle-right of the goal and was saved by Pasveer, with the rebound also coming straight back to Necid who couldn’t apply the finish. Regardless, ADO continued the pressure.

Five minutes after, a run from deep set Lex Immers up with a chance. He struck and Pasveer saved yet again with another rebound falling to Necid, whose rebound was expertly directed away by the Vitesse keeper, with Necid looking up to the sky in an unlucky day for the Czech.

A shot from afar from Meijers was narrowly wide, but it wasn’t until the 70th minute where ADO looked alive again. Summerville again racing down the right wing played the ball into the box where Meijers struck and a touch by either the sub Michiel Kramer or Danilho Doekhi, put the ball in the net. Alas for ADO, the officials saw it as the former and it was given offside. Kramer came close again where a through ball by Meijers created an opening but it was cleared in the nick of time by Armando Obispo before Kramer could get his shot away.

A few lacklustre shots from both teams in the last 10 meant the points were shared and Alan Pardew’s team remain 17th. ADO plays next week away to Sparta Rotterdam.

Final score 0-0.

Man of the Match: Crysencio Summerville.

Attendance: 12,387.

Lineups:

ADO Lineup:

1. Luuk Koopmans

2. Dion Malone

5. Tudor Baluta

8. Aaron Meijers

9. Tomas Necid (Michiel Kramer 67)

10. Lex Immers (Mick van Buren 88)

11. John Goossens

14. Crysencio Summerville

19. Shaquille Pinas

26. Sam Stubbs

28. Laurens de Bock

Trainer: Alan Pardew

Vitesse Arnhem:

22. Remko Pasveer

2. Julian Lelieveld

3. Armando Obispo

5. Max Clark

10. Riechedly Bazoer

11. Bryan Linssen (Jay-Roy Grot 84)

14. Oussama Tannane

21. Matus Bero

25. Navarone Foor (Sondre Tronstad 74)

29. Thomas Buitink (Nouha Dicko 60)

30. Danilho Doekhi

Trainer: Edward Sturing

Referee: Joey Kooij