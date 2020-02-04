A 40-year-old Iranian was arrested in Delft on Monday because he was preparing an attack in his home country. The National Public Prosecutor’s Office reports this. The man is also suspected of participating in a terrorist organization.

The investigation into the man started in January with information from the AIVD. The investigation showed that the suspect together with others made preparations for several terrorist attacks in Iran, the OM reports. “We take that very seriously,” prosecutor Bart den Hartigh says.

The 40-year-old man who has now been arrested is also active for the Iranian separation movement ASMLA. The movement has a television station in Rijswijk, where the police also investigated on Monday hoping to find evidence. The suspect has a workplace there. Among other things, the police seized telephones in the man’s home in Delft.

Cooperation with Denmark

The criminal investigation involved cooperation with the police and the judiciary in Denmark. The ASMLA is also located there. Members of the organization were also arrested in Denmark on Monday. According to Reuters news agency, three leaders of the organization are involved in Denmark. They were suspected of espionage for Saudi Arabia between 2012 and 2018. The three were heavily secured after a plan to kill them was defeated in 2018. A spokesperson for the National Public Prosecutor’s Office cannot confirm this information.

Foreign minister Stef Blok has called on Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for the ‘alleged link’ between the country and ASMLA on Monday. In the conversation, Blok stated that “the unwanted activities accused of ASMLA in Denmark are not acceptable.” The Danish minister has conveyed the same message to the Saudi ambassador in Copenhagen.

The National Public Prosecutor’s Office says that the ASMLA as an organization cannot yet be classified as ‘terrorist’. “We know that the organization also has an armed branch, but it is too short to turn the entire organization as” terrorist “,” says Den Hartigh. The investigation into the ASMLA goes further. Bart den Hartigh: “We do not immediately expect extra arrests in this case, but we cannot exclude it either.”