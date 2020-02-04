During the spring holidays there are fun activities for children in all of the swimming pools in The Hague. In the sports hall of the Houtzagerij, children can also go to a Jump-in. Are you coming along?
There are various activities for young people during the spring break from 22 February to 1 March inclusive:
- Play-ins, during this activity there are all kinds of floating materials in the water
- Disco swimming, the light goes out and the disco lights on and you can dance to the latest hits
- Float-in cinema, swim and watch one of the newest cinema films
- Sport-in, various games are organized in the swimming pool, such as relay and water volleyball
- Different clinics on Monday 24 February in Overbosch. Admission is free with the purchase of a free swimming ticket
|Activities
|Day
|Time
|Information
|Float-in Cinema
up to 12 years
|February 24
|7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|swimming pool de Houtzagerij
|Clinic aqua fit *
|February 24
|6.45 p.m. – 7.15 p.m.
|swimming pool Overbosch
|Clinic bootcamp *
|February 24
|7.30 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|swimming pool Overbosch
|Clinic aquazumba *
|February 24
|8:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
|swimming pool Overbosch
|Clinic aquaspinning *
|February 24
|9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
|swimming pool Overbosch
|Play-in
up to 12 years
|February 26
|2.30 – 4.30 p.m.
|swimming pool de Houtzagerij
|Play-in
up to 12 years
|February 26
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|swimming pool Overbosch
|Play-in
up to 12 years
|February 26
|1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|swimming pool de Blinkerd
|Sport-in
up to 12 years
|February 27
|2.30 – 4.30 p.m.
|swimming pool de Houtzagerij
|Disco swimming
up to 14 years
|February 27
|7.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m.
|swimming pool Overbosch
|Play-in
up to 12 years
|February 27
|12.00 – 15.00
|swimming pool de Waterthor
|Splash / jump-in
up to 12 years
|February 28
|12.00 – 17.00
|swimming pool de Houtzagerij
|Play-in
up to 12 years
|February 29
|9.30 am – 1 pm
|swimming pool de Houtzagerij
|Disco swimming
up to 12 years
|February 29
|13.30 – 16.00
|swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Are you 14 years or older and do you not yet have a personal swim pass ? You can pick it up at all of the swimming pools in The Hague. Don’t forget to bring your identification.