During the spring holidays there are fun activities for children in all of the swimming pools in The Hague. In the sports hall of the Houtzagerij, children can also go to a Jump-in. Are you coming along?

There are various activities for young people during the spring break from 22 February to 1 March inclusive:

  • Play-ins, during this activity there are all kinds of floating materials in the water
  • Disco swimming, the light goes out and the disco lights on and you can dance to the latest hits
  • Float-in cinema, swim and watch one of the newest cinema films
  • Sport-in, various games are organized in the swimming pool, such as relay and water volleyball
  • Different clinics on Monday 24 February in Overbosch. Admission is free with the purchase of a free swimming ticket
Activities Day Time Information
Float-in Cinema
up to 12 years		 February 24 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Clinic aqua fit * February 24 6.45 p.m. – 7.15 p.m. swimming pool Overbosch
Clinic bootcamp * February 24 7.30 p.m. – 8 p.m. swimming pool Overbosch
Clinic aquazumba * February 24 8:15 p.m. – 8:45 p.m. swimming pool Overbosch
Clinic aquaspinning * February 24 9 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. swimming pool Overbosch
Play-in
up to 12 years		 February 26 2.30 – 4.30 p.m. swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Play-in
up to 12 years		 February 26 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. swimming pool Overbosch
Play-in
up to 12 years		 February 26 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. swimming pool de Blinkerd
Sport-in
up to 12 years		 February 27 2.30 – 4.30 p.m. swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Disco swimming
up to 14 years		 February 27 7.30 p.m. – 9.30 p.m. swimming pool Overbosch
Play-in
up to 12 years		 February 27 12.00 – 15.00 swimming pool de Waterthor
Splash / jump-in
up to 12 years		 February 28 12.00 – 17.00 swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Play-in
up to 12 years		 February 29 9.30 am – 1 pm swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Disco swimming
up to 12 years		 February 29 13.30 – 16.00 swimming pool de Houtzagerij
Are you 14 years or older and do you not yet have a personal swim pass ? You can pick it up at all of the swimming pools in The Hague. Don’t forget to bring your identification.