The A12 will be closed temporarily during the construction of a wider overpass over the Utrechtsebaan/A12. This will take place during weekends and several nights (Wednesday night/Thursday morning). Motorists should anticipate some inconvenience.

The road will be closed between the Zuid-Hollandlaan (S101 and N44) and Exit 2 (Centraal Station – Centrum-Zuid). Traffic from Amsterdam and Utrecht will be diverted towards the Ring N14. Traffic from Rotterdam will be diverted along the N211.

When is it closed

The weekend road closures will be from Friday evening as of 22.00 hrs. to Monday morning at 5.00 hrs. The first weekend begins on 31 January. The A12 will subsequently be closed every weekend in February and March. During the weekend of Friday, 6 March the road will be closed until Saturday, 7 March at midnight because of the CPC race. The night closures during the week will be from Wednesday to Thursday, between 22.00 and 5.00 hrs.

More information

Look for all road closures on the page Overkapping A12 achter Malietoren (in Dutch). Here you will also find more information about the project.

Source: denhaag.nl/en