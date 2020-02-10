Naming, blaming and shaming are this week’s watchwords. KLM suspended all flights to China because of fears about the coronavirus, the government cracked down on New Year firework sales and the football authorities announced plans to tackle racist behaviour. Health minister Bruno Bruins condemned people who ostracised Asian tourists on public transport, while Thierry Baudet refused to apologise for his discredited tale of harassment by train staff. And we discuss the implications of the recent court ruling that using algorithms to identify fraud ‘hot spots’ breaches human rights.

Photo: Dutch News