Last week the city council approved the 2020-2025 tourism strategy.

2020-2025 tourism strategy

The Hague is a beautiful city that, thanks to its location by the sea, its royal allure, its high-quality cultural offering and worldwide reputation as a city of Peace and Justice, is loved by both residents and visitors. In recent years, more and more visitors are discovering that The Hague is actually the tourist capital of the Netherlands for quality tourism. For the coming years, the council will look at the growth of tourism in The Hague in a sober and confident manner. In addition, they do not see tourism as an end in itself, but as an important means of tackling urban challenges and achieving broad economic growth. The new slogan “Tourism Work(s) For The City” relates to growth and gives direction to growth for the future, so that tourism works optimally for our city and residents. The council discussed this strategy.

The Hague City Party

The Hague City Party supports the motion for research into how Spinoza can get a place in tourism in The Hague. Tourism is booming, but not for everyone. Tourism can also destroy the soul of a city, according to the group. The party wants to promote tourism and strives for a growth of 7% per year. The HSP thinks this desire is too tender and dangerous. The group is therefore voting against the proposal and hopes that tourism growth will be substantial.

Party of the Animals

The Party for the Animals mentions the negative consequences of growth for the quality of life in the city. It does not look at what residents want and what the effects of growth are. That is why the group co-submitted the motion from GroenLinks. For the group it is not clear what is the added on top of the natural growth of tourism. The party focuses on flight tourism. The group finds this contrary to climate-neutral ambitions.

Heart for The Hague / Groep de Mos

Hart voor Den Haag / Groep de Mos thinks it is a good proposal and is happy that it has been maintained. The focus on quality is the only correct strategy according to the party. Not only proud to show the city, but tourism is also the job motor of The Hague. The group is critical of the cutbacks in the economy. The party asked about the state of affairs of relocating the Escher museum to the former embassy and the state of affairs of Plops Aqua. According to Hart, investment in tourism is desperately needed, certainly with the renovation of the Binnenhof. This is a big blow to the tourism that needs to be taken care of. The Dutch Office of Tourism (NBTC) has invited 7 influencers in the Netherlands to lure people off the tourist paths. According to the group, it is a missed opportunity that The Hague does not sell itself more actively. The group submitted a motion to enter into a contract with the Netherlands Tourism Board and to inventory with them how the active deployment of (international) influencers can contribute to the growth in the number of (international) stay-over tourists to The Hague. This motion has been adopted.

SP

The SP gives everyone an introduction to our city. But the choice for tourism as an important economic pillar is not without risk. In an economic crisis, it is a sector that is hit hard. The group pays attention to seasonal work and poor working conditions and zero-hour contracts. The SP wonders whether the fact that 35% consists of the hotel and catering industry should focus even more on tourism and the hotel and catering industry. The group expected the new party to pay attention to climate neutral The Hague. That is why the group tabled a motion calling for Italy, Spain, China and Japan to be scrapped as a target country for residential tourism. This motion was rejected.

CDA

The CDA does not want to make a decision about the tourism strategy, as long as it expresses the ambition to realize more hotel supply while there is no substantiation for this. The hotel letter has not yet been sent to the council, just like the commitment about AirBnb’s 30-day strategy. This while approval is requested from the council. There is nothing in the memorandum about expansion of hotel capacity, which the CDA opposes. The party is curious how this relates to the scarce space in the city. That is why the CDA must first submit the motion in which it calls for a well-considered position / vision within the party on the available space for various developments (building / living / hotel / attractions etc.) within the city limits and to present this vision to the advice. This motion was retained after answering the lecture.

Green Left

According to GroenLinks, the city has a lot to offer and it is good that tourists come to see this offer. The party supports the commitment to quality tourism in the memorandum. Tourism provides jobs and activity and that is good news. We must, however, keep an eye on the side effects on the quality of life for residents. That is why the party is submitting a motion calling for a proposal for concrete indicators with regard to the effects of (increasing) growth in tourism on the quality of life and facilities in the city and linking this to the annual tourism monitor. This motion has been adopted.

PvdA

PvdA thinks it is only logical that so many tourists come to The Hague. Tourism is a large industry and important at a time when too many people are on the side. Tourism provides work and work is more than just salary. Tourism also provides leisure activities, liveliness and connection. All in all, it contributes to the well-being of residents. The importance of tourism is high, but we must also have an eye for side effects. For example, in jobs that come from tourism (such as hospitality) there is a risk of flexible contracts, temporary work and poor working conditions. Tourism is also not a panacea for employment, because we also need people in other sectors. The quality of life can also be compromised. There is nothing about this in the memorandum and there is little information about the side effects. For example, insufficient hotel capacity can cause inconvenience by AirBnb. The party is curious about the hotel policy and wants to limit AirBnb.

PVV

PVV thinks it is strange that the side effects of tourism are now being discussed, but not discussed when it comes to immigrants. The party would like to see tourists come, but also go. So the party is a fan of the new tourism policy. PVV does not want to lose the Binnenhof tourist attraction and hopes that this will be discussed. The party would also like to see a different slogan than Peace and Justice.

D66

D66 supports the tourism strategy. It is good that the policy was established with the city when the policy was established. The party does not see tourism as an objective, but as an important means of achieving broad economic growth. The Hague must, however, remain an attractive and livable city. The party thinks it is strong that it is sticking to what has previously proved successful, such as a city by the sea and an international city of peace and justice. The party also believes that more attention should be paid to Spinoza, because his ideas reinforce our city of peace and justice. Therefore, the party needs a motion to explore how the Hague years of Spinoza can play a more prominent role in the Hague tourism policy. This motion has been adopted.

Christian Union / SGP

The ChristenUnie / SGP lacks a plea for peace in the city, because it is also necessary to catch your breath once in a while. In addition, liveability and the housing shortage are rarely mentioned in the bill. That is why the party comes with the motion in which the party calls on the council to map out the risks to the rental of accommodation via platforms such as Airbnb for The Hague and how these can be overcome. This motion was rejected. In addition, the party also submits a motion about a tourist program in the fishing port. Ambitions seem endless, while space is scarce here. The party therefore asks in the motion to have it investigated whether and how the various ambitions that exist, both for the fishing cluster, for the tourism sector and for housing construction, can be implemented simultaneously in the limited port area.

Outcome

Tourism creates many jobs in The Hague, 1 in 10 inhabitants depends on tourism. Many congresses are organized in the city that attract many people. These people do shopping, visit a museum and eat in a restaurant. Without these visitors, these shops, companies, restaurants and hotels might not be there. Tourists contribute to the liveability and liveliness of the city. The memorandum explains how we can implement tourism in a responsible manner and why we make which choices such as those for quality tourism. We see that the way of visiting is changing and we must anticipate that. 2.2 billion is spent on tourism, but there are also developments in other cities that we do not want here. Such as washing tourism and the excess of AirBnb. In 50 years we will not be at Amsterdam level yet, but we still need to see how we can counter that if it gets more intense.

