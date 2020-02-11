Yellow weather warnings are expected to remain in force until Wednesday in the aftermath of Storm Ciara.

Weather bureau KNMI says winds of 75 to 90 km/h and gusts of up to 100 km/h will continue to hit coastal provinces. Warnings for inland areas are due to last until Tuesday.

Fire services received more than 5,000 call-outs on Sunday and Monday as wind speeds reached up to 130 km/h and heavy rain caused long morning traffic jams.

Around 240 flights to and from Schiphol airport were cancelled on Monday. Disruption on the roads was relatively light, although an overturned lorry caused the A16 from Rotterdam to Breda to be closed for several hours on Monday morning.

Insurers are expected to publish estimates of the total cost of the storm on Tuesday, but Interpolis said it had received triple the normal level of claims on a typical Monday. The majority of claims involved damage to houses. Weerplaza warned that the bad weather was likely to continue for several days, with heavy showers, hail, localised storms and possibly snow in some areas.

