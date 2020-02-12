The winter cold scheme starts from Tuesday 11 February. This allows homeless people to go for free to the night shelter on the Binckhorstlaan or to the Twickelstraat in Moerwijk (The Hague-Southwest) when the temperature is 0 degrees celsius or lower.
If it is too dangerous to sleep outside due to the cold, the winter cold regulation applies. As soon as the temperature rises again, the control stops.
Free daycare
Daycare is free during the winter colder period.
More information
You can find more about winter cold regulation on the website of the Street Consulate (click here).