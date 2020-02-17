By Alastair Ryan

ADO’s poor form under trainer Alan Pardew continued on Saturday evening with a 3-0 loss to underachieving PSV Eindhoven. PSV, who had not won away in the league since September, found themselves consistently dominating an ADO side who had three new faces in the starting 11.

The first 15 minutes seemed positive, ADO put numerous dangerous crosses in that could’ve easily been touched in. But it all went south soon after a break down the right-hand side led to the first incident of the game. PSV’s Dumfries tried to loft the ball over De Bock and in turn the ball connected with De Bock’s arm. After a VAR check, the penalty was given and Lammers, with help from the post after Koopmans got a hand to it, converted.

Alan Pardew after the game stated that the penalty had really affected the players and it seemed to be true as for the rest of the half PSV had multiple chances to double their lead. Ihattaren was at the forefront, first having a wicked shout parried away by Koopmans after cutting in from the right wing and then secondly playing Dumfries though but was again expertly saved by the ADO keeper.

Moments later Koopmans was forced into action once more, as a quick 1-2 allowed Gakpo an effort at goal but was pushed away for another PSV corner.

Half time was nearly upon the match, but not before ADO had two big chances. Firstly, coming from outside the box by De Bock whose shot was tipped over the bar, whilst secondly Summerville was put through on goal but couldn’t get his shot on target and went narrowly wide.

The second half began no different, as PSV’s pressure continued. A couple of corners looked dangerous, one namely being when Viergever headed wide.

Bogle had a big chance for ADO, but his shot was turned away allowing a huge PSV counter attack, but yet again Koopmans was equal to Lammers’ shot. With just minutes later, Lammers attempted a low driven effort but couldn’t beat Koopmans.

Gakpo attempted a shot after a clever 1-2 with Rodriguez but sent it over. The latter then had a chance of his own, but the magnificent Koopmans turned it round the post for a corner.

It seemed for PSV that Koopmans would not be beaten again and despite shooting from every angle, the keeper ironically on loan from PSV, was equal to everything being thrown at him.

However, it was only a matter of time before PSV’s pressure paid off. A PSV break by Gakpo meant that Lammers found space for a perfectly time cross into New Zealand international Ryan Thomas, who headed in from 6 metres.

At 2-0 it looked like ADO had almost no fight left and that was true just 10 minutes later when PSV substitute Doan had his shot saved by the body of Koopmans onto the bar before being cleared, but the clearance wasn’t enough as Gakpo got his goal by hitting it powerfully to the near post of Koopmans after he found himself with lots of space to put the visitors even further ahead.

ADO came close to getting a consolation goal when Omar Bogle lobbed Unnerstall in the PSV goal, but Schwaab found himself clearing off the line to keep a clean sheet for the Boeren.

Final Score: ADO Den Haag 0-3 PSV Eindhoven

Man of the Match: Luuk Koopmans

Attendance: 13,370

Lineups:

ADO Den Haag:

1. Luuk Koopmans

2. Dion Malone

11. John Goossens ©

12. Jordan Spence (Mick van Buren 81)

14. Crysencio Summerville (Aaron Meijers 45)

17. Danny Bakker

19. Shaquille Pinas

20. Mark Duffy (Lex Immers 67)

24. Omar Bogle

26. Sam Stubbs

28. Laurens de Bock

Trainer: Alan Pardew

PSV EINDHOVEN:

13. Lars Unnerstall

4. Nick Viergever

6. Daniel Schwaab

8. Jorrit Hendrix off (Érick Gutiérrez 85)

14. Sam Lammers (Konstantinos Mitroglou 81)

18. Pablo Rosario

19. Coady Gakpo

22. Denzel Dumfries

24. Mohamed Ihattaren

30. Ryan Thomas (Ritsu Doan 81)

68. Ricardo Rodriguez

Trainer: Ernest Faber (Interim)

Referee: Pol van Boekel