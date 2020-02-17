Ciara blew into the Netherlands this week and left a trail of fallen trees, insurance claims and cancelled bicycle races. Police stepped up their search for a blackmailer who sent four letter bombs to Dutch companies and Chinese migrants spoke out against a surge in racist behaviour linked to the coronavirus. In politics, the Ceta treaty was the subject of a long and emotionally charged debate that stretched into the early hours. And 24 chihuahuas score a victory for the underdog at the Council of State. Our discussion focuses on a thorny problem in North Brabant, where local parties are under pressure to keep the far-right FvD out of talks to form a new provincial coalition.

Related