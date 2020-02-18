The city council of The Hague had determined that sketch in two rounds. Initially, he was just not sharp enough, politicians thought. That is why the first version was formulated and sharpened more sharply, as it is called in political language. Now the role profile received praise from Smit. A no-nonsense list, he said. Although he still wanted some clarification on some points. For example, the board asked for an honest director. But what exactly is that, Smit wanted to know.

All parties in the city council emphasized what they think the most important points are before offering the sketch. Someone with authority, a man or woman who can ensure connection, a candidate who is aware of the history of The Hague, who speaks many languages, can maintain a good relationship with neighboring municipalities. That is why it sounded with humor and experience with public order and safety. Or: a combination of Anouk and Louis Couperus, as D66 group leader Dennis Groenewold described it.

Earlier than expected

The King’s Commissioner himself briefly pointed out that he ‘had to come and pick up a new role profile’ earlier than expected ‘in The Hague. A subtle reference to the premature departure of Pauline Krikke .

During the extra council meeting, Smit also outlined the procedure that is now being set in motion. Next week the vacancy will appear on websites and in magazines. Within three weeks, people who feel called must respond with a letter to the Majesty. The commissioner plays an important role in this, because on behalf of the king he must ensure good and honest management. He makes a first selection and then also conducts a number of interviews with candidates he deems suitable. Then the confidence committee of the Hague council comes to visit Smit. They will get insight into all applicants and also hears from the commissioner which candidates he or she finds less suitable.

The confidentiality committee will also hold discussions with suitable people. Possibly supplemented with candidates who were not selected by Smit, but in which the committee does have faith. That committee then comes forward with a nomination of two people. The first should be, the second is – in the words of Smit – a ‘designated survivor’. Someone who comes into the picture when the first one unexpectedly falls off. At a closed meeting, the city council should only confirm the first preference. It is certainly not the intention that the council do the work of that confidential committee thinner, says Smit.

The King’s Commissioner emphasized that the entire process must take place in the deepest secrecy. Not because he likes the back rooms, but to prevent the candidates who do not get chosen from damaged careers. Their current employer might otherwise know that they have applied and may wonder ‘what should I do with this information?’. That is why Smit urged everyone not to let on that they have applied.

Mayor election

Last week the national movement More Democracy advocated a mayor election in The Hague. This could be achieved by including in the profile that candidates must make themselves known. Hart voor Den Haag / Groep de Mos also argued for this on Monday evening. But a proposal to include that in the role profile did not make it.