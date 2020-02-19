The demonstration is during the day during the day in the area around the Laan van Reagan and Gorbatjov, opposite the Central Station. The demonstrators will start building the site on Tuesday evening.

Parking of vehicles

The demonstrators have announced that they will come to the city with their own vehicles. There is space to park vehicles along the Benoordenhoutseweg, the Bezuidenhoutseweg and the Van Alkemadelaan.

Accessibility of the center

The center of The Hague will probably remain accessible by public transport and by bicycle. Destination traffic is also allowed in and out of the center. Only if it is necessary will streets in the center be closed off with flexible barriers. This is to prevent heavy vehicles from entering the center.

For current information, follow the channels of HTM , the police , Rijkswaterstaat and the municipality.