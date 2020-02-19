Three racing teams want to drive over the beach to the circuit during the Grand Prix of Zandvoort in order to stay out of the crowd. The Noordwijk Municipal Executive announced last week that this application was positive. But not everyone can agree with that.

“I find it strange,” says Barbara Bosma from Noordwijk, who, following criticism from nature organizations , started a petition. ‘Farmers, builders and motorists have to constrain because of the nitrogen crisis and in the meantime, there has to be room for an elite sport like Formula 1 in a nature reserve. I don’t think that’s fitting. “

She put a petition online on Friday that was signed more than 7,600 times on Tuesday afternoon. “I did not expect it to go so fast, but it shows that it is very alive,” says Bosma. She called in ‘her’ party GroenLinks to share the petition.

“In our eyes, it goes against everything we created on the beach last year: the nature reserve at Noordvoort,” says party leader Koppel. His party, like the PvdA and D66, submits a motion during the council meeting on Tuesday evening. The party wants the council not to give permission for vehicles on the beach. “It disturbs the peace.”

‘Municipality breaks the law’

The PvdA and the Party for the Animals in South Holland even state that the municipality violates the law if it grants an exemption to the racing teams. According to them, not only is exemption required for the General Local Regulation, but the Nature Protection Act does not allow such a disruption of animal and plant life. The parties have asked the Provincial Executive about this issue.

Opinions are divided on the beach at Langevelderslag in Noordwijk. “How did they think it up? Terrible idea,” says one woman. “I think it’s bad enough that the races are coming back to Zandvoort. For the environment and everything. I’m totally against that.” A man who walks his dog is very different. “I’m fine with it. It relieves the roads, so why not? There is plenty of room.”

A spokesperson for the municipality said that despite the criticism, the Commission maintained its position. “The exemption will be legally prepared, our lawyers will still test it,” says the spokesperson. According to the municipality, the fact that Noordvoort is a nature reserve does not mean they cannot grant an exemption. “Noordvoort is a quiet area where we want to give nature space and we appeal to the willingness of visitors to contribute to silence and tranquility. But you can walk and drive through it. “

If the racing teams – incidentally without racing cars – drive to the circuit of Zandvoort, they also have to go partially over Zandvoort beach. Formula 1 teams have also submitted an application for exemption there, says a spokesperson for the municipality of Zandvoort. “But no decision has yet been made as to whether the exemption will be granted.”