As Dutch citizens are declared free from coronavirus, it seems the spirit of Brexit has infected the IND as it blunders not once, but twice on UK citizens’ privacy. Dutch skaters dominate the world championships, but all the talk is of what was inside Kjeld Nuis’s speedsuit. The debate on how to keep tourists and prostitutes apart in Amsterdam’s red light district flared up once again. And find out why some off-colour parrots could land their breeder in jail. Our discussion this week examines why the EU’s free trade deal with Canada is meeting strong resistance from Dutch opposition parties.

Related