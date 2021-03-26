Former DSW CEO Chris Oomen has made a bid for Bronovo Hospital in The Hague. Oomen confirms this to Omroep West after reporting by the Financieel Dagblad. Oomen wants to pay 30 million euros for the institution. ‘If you squander this location on housing construction, you will never get it back for care.’

Haaglanden Medical Center (HMC), which includes Bronovo, wants to close the hospital in 2024. There would be too few patients to keep three HMC hospitals open close to each other. The GP post, emergency care and obstetrics department are already closed at this location.

Oomen, whose capital was estimated at 800 million by Quote 500 in 2019, wants to prevent the Bronovo from being taken over by a party that is demolishing the hospital with his offer. “The Bronovo is in a good situation,” says Oomen on Thursday morning in West Wordt Wakker on Radio West. ‘I think it will be a waste of capital if that hospital is soon demolished for housing construction.’

District hospital

The CEO thinks it is important that the Bronovo remains a place where care is provided. ‘Everyone always says: the patient must be central. The care will undeniably become impoverished if you close this hospital. I need not argue that there is too little room for care. If you squander this location on housing construction, you will never get it back for care. ‘

Oomen prefers to see the location as a kind of neighborhood hospital, suitable for chronic (elderly) care and planning care. “It will be a hospital that will be open five days a week, including for schedulable emergency care,” he says.

‘Unique concept’

Medical specialist Jan Sluiters of the Houd Bronovo Open foundation says that Oomen’s plan provides for a ‘new concept’ of care. Closers himself worked in the Bronovo for years and, together with other medical specialists and former medical specialists, sent an urgent letter to the Lower House last summer to prevent smaller hospitals such as the Bronovo from being closed. He says his foundation is working together with Chris Oomen.

‘You have to say: close if possible, far away if necessary,’ says Sluiters. ‘We want to turn Bronovo into a hospital where GPs are also in the lead again. That is where things often go wrong now, the link between GP care and hospital care. What we certainly do not want is to overthrow the HMC or the HAGA. ‘ Jan Sluiters says that in a relatively small hospital such as Bronovo, care that can be planned easily can be provided. There are then the large other hospitals for highly specialized care.

Focus on the patient

According to Oomen, the question is whether the building can be made profitable. “I’m not out to make a profit, either,” he says. ‘I do it without wanting to earn a cent. I will transparently feed any profit back into healthcare. ‘

It is not the first time that the name of the former CEO of health insurer DSW has been mentioned. In May 2019, Oomen said he was exploring acquisition options . “They’ve long known I want to do this.” But whether they are also open to the offer? ‘The objective of all hospitals is to put the patient first. With this offer I let the patient take center stage.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: @Bronovo via Twitter