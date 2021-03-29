The municipality of Leidschendam-Voorburg is taking extra measures to counteract crowds in the Westfield Mall of the Netherlands. Since the opening last Thursday, it has been too busy in some places in the shopping center. “We also see that the crowds are increasing,” the municipality said. ‘To keep the crowds manageable, the municipality has made agreements with the Mall about additional measures.

Mayor Tigelaar asks people to only go to the shopping center for the ‘necessary shopping’. ‘We are still in partial lockdown. Shop by appointment only or with the click and collect system. Take your responsibility. Now only do the necessary shopping and come later when there is more time to visit the Mall to see how beautiful it has become. Don’t seek out crowded places. ‘

Enforcers, security guards and hosts and hostesses must ensure that it does not get too busy. The shopping center will also have partial one-way traffic, catering entrepreneurs will only be allowed to sell food in closed packaging and extra signs will be added to draw attention to the rules.

‘Safety is the main focus’

‘We are very pleased that we had such a positive response from the public to the launch of Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, but we call on people to only come for the necessary shopping or if they have an appointment,’ says director Teun Koek .

‘We work closely with the municipality and support these additional measures. We ask everyone to respect government guidelines, the safety of everyone in the Mall is our main focus. We thank the municipality for their support in these challenging times. ‘

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Arturo Rey via Unsplash