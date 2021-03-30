The municipality will be collecting as many unused children’s bicycles as possible from 20 April to 30 May 2021. The collection campaign in The Hague is part of the ANWB Kinderfietsenplan (children’s bicycle recycle project). The bicycles will be distributed to families and children in need. Do you have a bicycle you are not using? Donate it.

Do you have a children’s bicycle you are no longer using in your shed or cellar? Bring it to 1 of the collection points(external link) in The Hague. You can donate children’s bicycles which have up to 28 inch wheels (wheel diameter size for adult bikes). In addition to city bikes, other types of children’s bikes are welcome. Children will be able to use refurbished mountain bikes and racing bikes in sport centres as well.

Kinderfietsenplan in The Hague

1 in 9 children in the Netherlands does not have his own bike. The municipality believes it is important for every child to able to ride a bike to school, friends, sporting activities or other activities. This is why The Hague is taking part in the ANWB Kinderfietsenplan. The municipality is collecting bicycles, refurbishing them and making sure they get to the right children.

Partnership

The municipality will be working together with a large number of partners in city. These include Stichting Leren Doen, Stichting Leergeld, Voedselbank, Ooievaarspas, Breed Actief, the Fietsburgemeester and Stichting Welzijn.

Refurbishing bicycles

Stichting Leren Doen(external link) will be fixing up the bicycles. The restored bicycles will meet all criteria for safety. Children can also have their bicycles serviced by Leren Doen.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl