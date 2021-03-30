The Rijswijkseweg will be less accessible from 12 to 23 April 2021 due to roadworks. One lane will be closed and vehicular traffic will have to drive more slowly.

A portion of the tram tracks will be replaced on the Rijswijkseweg. A new track curve will be placed between the Neherkade and Laakweg. The HTM will also replace the underlying construction and the asphalt.

Schedule

The HTM will only be working on the tracks from 29 March to 11 April 2021. This will not cause any inconvenience to traffic. The other work will be carried out between 12 and 23 April 2021. The Rijswijkseweg will then be closed in the direction of Rijswijk.

Accessibility

The maximum speed limit for traffic on the Rijswijkseweg will be lowered to 30 kilometres per hour from 12 to 23 April 2021.

Diversion

Traffic will be able to take a detour via:

the Neherkade, De Genestetlaan, Goeverneurlaan and then the Jan van der Heijdenstraat (route 1, in blue on the map) or

the Neherkade, Rotterdamsebaan, Binckhorstlaan, Geestbrugweg and then the Haagweg (route 2, in red on the map).

More information

Look at the consequences for public transportation on the website of HTM(external link).

