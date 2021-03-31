The beach season begins on 1 April 2021 and the Easter weekend is on 4 and 5 April 2021. The municipality expects it to be busier than usual at the coast. Are you planning to visit the beach in Scheveningen or Kijkduin the coming days? Come by bike or public transportation and make sure to maintain your distance.

When the weather is nice it can get busy on the roads to the beach and in the parking garages in the neighbourhood. Plan for it to be extra busy the coming days and prepare your journey in advance. Look at the ways you can best travel to Scheveningen on the page Getting to Scheveningen.

New: Park + Beach

Are you still planning to drive? Do not attempt to drive all the way to the coast. Because the beach is expected to be busy, it can be difficult to find a parking spot there. The municipality recommends that you park your car in 3 parking garages in the centre of The Hague (Station CS New Babylon, Malieveld and Laakhavens) where you can use Park + Beach. You park your car in these garages for only € 5 per day and then continue your journey on Tram 9 or 1, or hire a bicycle. With Park + Beach a tram ticket or a rental bike costs just € 1 per person. You can then be at the beach in about 20 minutes.

More information can be found on the website of Q-Park

Source: Denhaag.nl

Photo: Mark Boss via Unsplash