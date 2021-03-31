Amsterdam, March 31, 2021 – Uber competitor Bolt has been active in The Hague since today. With the launch, the European taxi service meets the increasing demand for alternative forms of mobility and the desire to reduce car density in the city. Bolt launched in Amsterdam and Haarlem last July and has since expanded to ‘t Gooi, Almere and has been available in Rotterdam for three weeks. In The Hague, Bolt starts with several hundred drivers who are affiliated with the platform.

“The Hague has the greatest car density in the Netherlands and the distance between the neighborhoods is great, so that residents of The Hague quickly reach for their own car and the city is slowly silting up. By making Bolt’s services available in The Hague, we hope to offer an alternative means of transport that makes residents less dependent on owning their own car. In this way we can contribute to the quality of life and accessibility of this city ”, says Lars Speekenbrink, country manager in the Netherlands.

In addition, The Hague, like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, has a strong international community. It is estimated that 12% of the residents are expats and 47% are single-person households. Since there is less economic value in car ownership for these groups, they are more likely to use alternative modes of transport.

As more becomes possible in the coming months, Bolt expects that the demand for (partial) mobility will only increase. Bolt is therefore starting in The Hague with a few hundred drivers. Speekenbrink: “By launching now, we can already give the drivers an extra stream of income in these difficult times and we are working together on the growth of alternative transport options in the city.”

Better deal

Because Bolt operates efficiently and charges its drivers up to 50 percent less commission compared to the competition, both drivers and passengers get a better deal. In addition, Bolt offers rides through the Economy category at 10% lower prices for the same vehicles, making it the most affordable taxi service on the market. In The Hague, Bolt is also immediately starting with the Protect category, which is aimed at preventing the possibility of the corona virus spreading.

Passengers can choose in the app whether they want to drive with the Premium, XL, Economy and Protect category. The Bolt app is downloadable and available for iOS and Android.