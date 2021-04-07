Energy consumption in the Netherlands will again fall below 3,000 petajoules in 2020 for the first time in eighteen years. The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) reports this on Wednesday based on new figures. According to the statistics office, the decrease in energy consumption can mainly be traced back to the fact that there was considerably less fuel because of the corona crisis last year.

Energy consumption per energy carrier, such as natural gas and petroleum raw materials and products, showed a downward trend in 2020. Dutch energy consumption was therefore 3 percent lower than in 2019.

Fuel consumption in particular decreased total consumption. For example, 44 percent less aviation kerosene was fueled last year, while sales of gasoline and diesel fell by 14 and 12 percent respectively.

A spokesperson says that energy consumption has not only decreased due to the corona crisis, but can also be largely attributed to a more efficient economy. “In terms of energy consumption, we are at the level of the early nineties, while the economy is now much bigger.”

For example, the consumption of coal for electricity production decreased by 33 percent in 2020 compared to a year earlier. The Hemweg power plant was closed in December 2019, after which the coal power plant on the Rotterdam Maasvlakte was shut down for some time at the beginning of last year. This plant will also close its doors, although no final agreement has yet been reached with the government.

Electricity production from renewable sources and natural gas, on the other hand, was higher.

Source: Nu.nl

Photo: Maksym Kaharlytskyi via Unsplash