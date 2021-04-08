‘The water is on our lips.’ With that message, teachers and students plunged into the water of the Hofvijver on Tuesday afternoon. They want to receive 1.1 billion euros extra from the future cabinet to guarantee the quality of education.

‘We would almost forget, but a new cabinet must now be formed, so now is the time to put the important agenda items on the table,’ one of the professors present explains the campaign.

The extra money is separate from the support needed to get through the corona crisis. ‘The funding per student has decreased by a quarter in twenty years. It is a dormant problem, but one that will not be solved, ‘the professor continues. ‘I see it around me. It is getting tougher, especially for young colleagues. They are given temporary contracts, which is why we are seeing an increase in burnouts. And the price is paid by the students. ‘

Work pressure abnormally high

One of the students present talks about his own experiences. ‘We see that the workload in higher education is abnormally high. Teachers fall over by the bushes. I saw it myself in the past course. A thesis supervisor could no longer take it and became overstrained. As a result, his thesis children, so to speak, no longer have a supervisor and cannot continue. ‘

The activists therefore argue for an extra 1.1 billion euros, so that there is enough money to do good research and to provide sound education. According to the student, that money is there, but it is a political choice not to spend it. ‘Before the corona crisis, the government is in debt on all sides. Our demand has nothing to do with corona, but we do notice that the money would be there. There must be a redistribution of the money. ‘

Less dependent on business

With the protest, the students and teachers want to draw the attention of politicians again. Various politicians attended the Hofvijver, including Frank Wassenberg for the Party for the Animals. “The call has come in,” he tells Radio West in Muijs in the Afternoon. ‘But that was actually not necessary, because we also want more money to go to higher education.’

According to the politician, that would have another advantage. ‘The research that is being done would then become less dependent on the business community. That is a concern that is not mentioned here at the moment, but one that is of concern to us. That is why there really has to be more money structurally. ‘

Source and Photo: Omroepwest.nl