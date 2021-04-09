‘We had a building for sale for 900,000 euros. Within a few days we had 46 viewings and it was sold well above the asking price ‘, says the Zoetermeer real estate agent Michiel van der Harst. The number of million-euro homes in Zoetermeer has increased by 79 percent last year. In the Statenkwartier in The Hague, you can quickly part with a million euros for a home. The district is in the top three areas with the most million-euro homes in the Netherlands.

The broker shows the penthouse at Eerste Stationsweg in Zoetermeer. Three terraces, a private lift up to the apartment, two private parking spaces, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Estate agent Van der Harst talks enthusiastically about the bright top floor during the tour. ‘The previous owner laid the floor and installed sanitary facilities. Price tag of this house is 935,000 euros and then you have to install the kitchen yourself. Several viewers have already visited. ‘

Zoetermeer is not the only city with a tight housing market. Over the past twenty years, house prices have not risen as fast as last year. This is reported by Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in the Netherlands. An owner-occupied home was 10.4 percent more expensive than a year ago. Despite the corona crisis, house prices just keep going up. The low mortgage interest rates and the scarcity on the housing market appear to be important causes.

EUR 6,800 per square meter

‘We thought corona would disrupt the market, but it boosted it. Many people are currently forced to work from home because of the crisis. Homes are becoming too small and people want a bigger living space. The expectation is that when the corona pandemic is over, people will no longer be stuck in traffic for five days, but that we will continue to work from home ‘, says Van der Harst.

The Statenkwartier in The Hague is in the top three neighborhoods with the most million-euro homes in the Netherlands. The growth is also striking in Zoetermeer and Leiden: 79 and 63 percent respectively. For a million you get an average of 180 square meters.

Didn’t see the housing madness coming

In the Statenkwartier in The Hague on Eisenhowerlaan, a former office building has been converted into four homes. The corner house has an area of 200 square meters and many authentic details, according to broker Irma Postma. ‘Certainly in this neighborhood it is also a nice extra that there are two private parking spaces’, Postma emphasizes. ‘For 1,375,000 euros you get five bedrooms, a living room and dine-in kitchen, two bathrooms, and there is a garden all around. That is 6,800 euros per square meter’, explains Postma.

‘The Statenkwartier is a popular place,’ says the estate agent. ‘The district is known as a neighborhood with beautiful luxury buildings in Art Nouveaux architectural style, it is beautifully located near the beach, the harbor and the popular shopping street: the Fred.’

‘Nobody had thought this last year

Postma did not see this housing madness coming. ‘No one would have thought this at the beginning of last year: the tightness of the market, prices are rising, it starts at the bottom but continues to the more expensive segment. The people who come to this type of housing often leave a house behind, those are the people moving on. They have received a good price for their own home and therefore have a lot to spend. The interest is of course extremely low, the demand is increasing and then you see that prices in the higher segment are also going to rise. Of the four homes in the former office building, two have already been sold with an asking price of 1.2 million euros. ‘

Both Postma and Van der Harst expect that both homes will be sold within two weeks.

Source and Photo: Omroepwest.nl