Internet provider Ziggo will increase the speeds of almost all its subscriptions from Monday. As a result, more than 3.3 million customers and companies get faster internet, the company reports Monday.

With the cheapest subscription, with a download speed of 25 Mbps and an upload speed of 2.5 Mbps, the internet is considerably faster. These speeds are increased to 40 Mbps and 5 Mbps respectively.

Customers with the Start subscriptions (after an increase of 75 Mbps and 10 Mbps or 150 Mbps and 15 Mbps), the Complete subscription (300 Mbps and 30 Mbps) and the Max subscription (600 Mbps and 40 Mbps) will see improvements on internet speed. Only the speed of the Giga subscriptions remains the same.

Speeds are also increased with business plans. The most expensive plan offers a speed of 700 Mbps for download and 50 Mbps for upload from Monday. Nothing will change for business customers with a Giga package either.

“The Netherlands is making more and more intensive use of the internet through video meetings, home education and online sports lessons. A fast internet connection is essential for this”, Ziggo reports.

The higher speeds take effect on Monday at noon. Users must reset their modem to take advantage of the faster internet. If customers do not do this manually themselves, Ziggo will eventually reset the modems remotely. That can last until May 31.

The prices for the subscriptions are not being adjusted at this time.

Source: Nu.nl

Photo: Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk via Unsplash