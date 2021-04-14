The cabinet wants to gradually work towards an open society in the summer. This was announced by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Corona Minister Hugo de Jonge at the press conference on Tuesday evening. There will be no relaxation of the corona measures next week. New relaxations are only possible after the peak of the current coronavirus wave. It was announced, however, that after-school care will be fully reopened on Monday.

Earlier, the hope was expressed to ease (restrictions) from April 21 . But that is not yet the case. The proposed easing will be implemented from April 28 at the earliest, but even then: the infection figures and the number of hospital admissions must allow it, Rutte warned. ‘We look at it every week. April 28 is also a possible date, ’emphasized Rutte.

The caretaker cabinet is in a dilemma, Rutte said. “There is a world outside and a world inside the hospital,” the prime minister said, referring to a letter from a hospital administrator. ‘I find the image of two worlds very recognizable. It is exactly what we as a cabinet are struggling with. Everyone can see: the situation in healthcare is dire, also because absenteeism due to illness is alarmingly high . People in healthcare are troubled. But the situation in society is no less dire. Problems are increasing everywhere. That is the dilemma we are in. ‘

From small to big steps

According to Rutte, we all have our own corona reality. ‘Let’s not lose sight of the most important reality. That reality is more positive: the end is really in sight. The reality that society can reopen in a responsible manner. ‘

This must be done via an ‘opening plan that offers the prospect of a beautiful summer’, says Rutte. ‘Society can open in a responsible manner. We take small steps in the beginning and bigger steps when the most vulnerable groups have been vaccinated. ‘

Five steps to an open society

De Jonge spoke about a step-by-step plan with five steps. The first step will take effect on April 28. Rutte emphasized that it is a possible date. The condition is that the current wave of the virus has passed its peak. The final decision will be taken next Tuesday.

Then the cabinet intends to end the curfew. It is also advisable to invite two people home per day instead of one. Outdoor terraces may reopen under certain conditions and there will also be an expansion for shops.

Back to normal

‘We then always remove a number of restrictive measures,’ said De Jonge. Until July 7, society will be gradually opened up further and further. For example, the cabinet hopes that the restaurants will be able to open again on 26 May, and that events will be possible again on 16 June. From 7 July, the home visit can be made more flexible to 6 to 8 people per day. The Netherlands can ‘return to normal’ on a date yet to be determined.

Yet there is not one hundred percent certainty, the corona minister warned. ‘There are still uncertainties. For example, how many vaccinations we receive and how well the basic measures are observed. ‘

Out-of-school care is fully open again

Out-of-school care (out-of-school care) will reopen completely on Monday. The same rules will apply to out-of-school care as to primary schools, which opened two months ago.

At the schools, an entire school class has to be quarantined in the event of an infection. Pupils do not have to keep a distance of five feet from each other, teachers must keep that distance from children.

Boards with basic rules

For the first time, the press conference also showed signs showing the basic rules. In this way, Rutte and De Jonge wanted to emphasize the importance of washing hands, keeping a distance of 1.5 meters and testing. It was the first time that these signs are displayed. The placards are on the lecterns of Rutte and De Jonge.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Arenda Oomen