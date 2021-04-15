The Hague can compete with the recently opened Mall of the Netherlands in Leidschendam. Only the chain stores are concerned. The opening of the brand-new shopping center has less impact on smaller businesses in the city center. That says Bas Winkler of the interest group for entrepreneurs in the city center. ‘The atmosphere in The Hague’s city center is completely different,’ he says.

The entrepreneurs in the center of The Hague have not yet had any sleepless nights from the opening of the Mall of the Netherlands. They keep a close eye on developments, but there are no major concerns. “The opening will certainly have an impact on a number of colleagues,” says Winkler of the Inner City in Business interest group. ‘Especially at large retail chains, because the Mall of the Netherlands consists largely of large chains. But the atmosphere in The Hague city center is completely different. There are also chains here, but most of the city center consists of small shopping streets with small businesses. ‘

According to Winkler, visitors to the city center in The Hague have a different reason to come than visitors to the Mall. ‘Visitors come here for a total experience,’ he says. “They don’t come for a particular product, but they come here to spend the whole day or afternoon.”

Shifts

That is also said by councilor Saskia Bruines (D66) of The Hague. ‘There will undoubtedly be shifts, but in the city center of The Hague you can do much more than just shop,’ she says. ‘We have a historic city center with a wide range of shops and a good mix of restaurants and museums. We need to keep this interesting and attractive. For residents of The Hague and for people beyond. As a municipality, we do this by keeping the public space nice and clean, giving entrepreneurs the space to do business and keeping the quality of the museum quarter up to date. ‘

Hart voor Den Haag / Groep de Mos in the city council is proud of what The Hague has to offer, but is also concerned. Party chairman Richard de Mos fears that the Mall will attract visitors because people can park for free. “That attracts a lot of customers,” he says. ‘I therefore think that the city council should enter into negotiations with owners of parking garages to bring the rates down or even offer the first two hours for free. Street parking in other shopping areas must also be reduced. In this way we seduce clients from The Hague to come to the city center. ‘

Free parking

Alderman Bruines sees little in this regard. ‘If you make parking free, the accessibility of the city center will deteriorate, because there will be many more cars in the center,’ she says. ‘Free parking is attractive in front of the Mall of the Netherlands, but the Mall is less accessible by public transport. The Hague is exactly that.

Source: Omreopwest.nl

Photo: Den Harrson via Unsplash