Anyone who expects a parcel to be delivered by PostNL will soon be able to determine in advance whether it will be left at a PostNL point, the neighbors or a place around the house in the event of absence. A trial with this has proved successful and the company is now gradually rolling out the method nationwide, a PostNL spokesperson said when asked.

The benefit for PostNL lies in the fact that the delivery of parcels can be faster. “And it is better for both the delivery person and the person who receives the package,” said the spokesperson. The system should be operational at all sorting centers in the country by the end of May.

The fact that the new method is introduced at a time when people are much more at home, is a coincidence, according to the spokesperson. “We have been working on this for some time now.” Consumers can use their PostNL account on the website or in the app to let them know where the delivery person can leave the package when they are not at home.

Customers can choose from three options: at the neighbors, at a PostNL point or at an agreed location. “This refers to a place around the house, where the package is safe and dry and where a delivery person can reach it more easily. Such as somewhere in the garden, the shed or the garage.”

It has already happened that people asked their regular delivery person to leave parcels at a specific place when they are not at home. “We don’t want that,” says the PostNL spokesperson. “Then a discussion can arise about liability.”

According to the company, more than six million people have a PostNL account. In the future, they will no longer receive a note stating that the delivery person has been there, but the package is [delivered] elsewhere. That will be done digitally.

DHL has announced that this company has been offering customers the option of leaving a parcel at an agreed location around the house since the summer.

Source: Nu.nl

Photo: Serhat Beyazkaya via Unsplash