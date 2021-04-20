Health minister Hugo de Jonge has confirmed there will be a press conference on Tuesday evening and, according to various Dutch media outlets, that means the curfew is likely to be scrapped and pavement cafes may be able to open again.

According to the AD, ‘all lights are green’ for a relaxation of the rules from April 28. Café terraces may face an earlier closing time to make policing easier and this will be discussed by justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus with regional safety board chiefs on Monday evening, the AD said.

Despite confirming the press conference will take place, De Jonge declined to be drawn on what will be announced. However, the prognoses for hospital admissions in the coming days – one of the key factors – are an important factor, he said.

Medical care minister Tamara van Ark has said hospital admissions are moving in the right direction. On Monday, official figures show 2,544 people are being treated in hospital for coronavirus, of whom 813 are in intensive care.

Last Tuesday the government unveiled plans to reopen Dutch society in five stages, the first of which involves ending the curfew.

Source and Photo: DutchNews.nl