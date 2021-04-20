Since the lockdown, it has become increasingly busy in the nature reserves. Not all hikers adhere to the prescribed routes and official trails, but increasingly choose so-called ‘elephant trails’ (trail blazing). These are paths that have arisen because people have often walked over them. However, that is a problem for nature and water extraction, warns The Hague’s dune keeper, Gino Daamen.

‘The problem is that such an elephant path goes right through vulnerable nature’, Daamen explains. This is especially the case in the spring. ‘It is now breeding season, so many fawns are being born. We want nature to have as much rest as possible during this period, so we cannot have people walk straight through everything. ‘

The problem is: you hardly see the difference between a normal walking path and an elephant path. “We have also used them,” admits a walker. ‘It makes sense at some point. Because you think: it is something new again, just deviate from the normal paths. Who knows, maybe there is something nice to see there that otherwise cannot be seen, so yes: people are tempted.’

Fences and stimulus plants

Elephant trails are timeless. ‘But it was always an acceptable problem,’ says the dune keeper. That has now changed due to the increasing crowds in the nature reserves. That has to do with the corona measures. ‘Previously we managed to solve the problem, but now we have to try and mop with the tap open. We see that we cannot work against it, so we have to take tougher measures.’

This package of measures consists of placing temporary fences, placing signs with the text: no access and in some places stinging/prickly plants are planted. ‘We then plant sea buckthorns, a very prickly plant. In this way we want to prevent people from seeing the path and that people don’t walk through it because of the plants.’

Video (in Dutch): https://www.omroepwest.nl/media/player/33808?isExchange=false

Source and Photo: Omroepwest.nl