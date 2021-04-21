The Hague alderman Anne Mulder. | Photo: Municipality of The Hague / Martijn Beekman

Despite the fact that The Hague had 70 million euros left over last year, municipal finances are worrisome. “A big problem is looming,” said Hague alderman Anne Mulder (VVD, finances). That is why the parties that will soon be talking about a new cabinet must allocate much more money to municipalities. ‘So that we can keep the facilities for our residents up to standard.

Appearances are deceptive. That is the message that Alderman Anne Mulder wants to convey clearly during the presentation of the figures for 2020 on Tuesday. The annual accounts show a positive result of € 72 million. But that’s because the city was able to spend less than planned due to the corona crisis. In total, nearly 29 million remained on the shelf because it turned out to be impossible to spend due to corona. For example, events were canceled, it was difficult to bring people to work and construction projects were delayed. ‘The money [issue] is therefore not over’, he observes. It still has to be spent in the coming years and often also for the purposes for which it was intended. “The result hides the real state of municipal finances.”

And that actual state is ‘not rosy’. Also due to the crisis. Thus the city in 2020 spent much more than expected, for example on healthcare. This created the weird contradiction that there was money left, but a grab had to be made in the money box of the municipality, the General Reserve. As a result, this is – certainly in comparison with the risks – ‘considerably too low’. The consequence of this is that if really major setbacks occur, the city can no longer cough them up.

In order to restore those reserves, The Hague wants to start selling its own buildings. But even if that real estate has been sold, they are still not enough, the alderman warns.

Dragging discussion about care and youth assistance

The reason for continuing concerns is the long-drawn-out discussion with the government about the costs of the WMO and youth care . These tasks were transferred from the central government to the municipalities in 2015, without receiving sufficient funding. Municipalities have therefore seen costs in that area rise sharply in recent years. Discussions are currently underway between the government and the municipalities about compensation for next year. The alderman did not want to make any prediction on the outcome of that discussion on Tuesday.

Altogether these are reasons for Miller to speak of “a few major problems’. So again, this outlook is not too favorable either. The government has already announced that the big four cities will receive less money in the coming years. That would cost The Hague another 60 million in [expected] income.

The State must help

That is why, according to him, almost all municipalities in the country are now lobbying a lot at the Binnenhof. “It is of the utmost importance that this is brought up and resolved by the formation.”

All in all, the financial situation in The Hague is also causing concern for the province, which has to approve the books. After years of positive judgment – code green – there is now talk of a warning by Zuid-Holland – code orange. Mulder: ‘With this, the province is also sending a signal: the budget is not in order. Pay attention!’

Criticism in city council

Several parties in the city council regret that more money could have been spent last year and that this did not happen. Because it is precisely by spending it in a crisis that the economy could have been stimulated, is the criticism. The largest party, Hart voor Den Haag, therefore accuses the city council of ‘lounging around’. ‘It is precisely in the greatest crisis after the Second World War that it should have been done,’ said faction leader Richard de Mos.

Those voices are not only heard in the opposition, but also in the coalition. According to the VVD it is ‘bad’ that the money has been left behind. ‘It is precisely now so important for the government to continue to invest in order to keep employment levels up. It is a pity that many projects have actually been delayed ‘, says party leader Frans die Graaf. He also announced ‘will keep a close eye on this in the coming year’. GroenLinks wants an ‘action plan’ to be put in place to accelerate investments. Incidentally, that party also sees a few positive points, such as that it is possible to spend money on sustainability.

Listen better to the public

The CDA notes that there is ‘an important mismatch between the municipal government and The Hague society’. Group chairman Kavish Partiman: ‘Listen and look at the most important problems in society. And as a municipal government, start thinking and working much more from the Hague society. ‘ Labor party leader Mikkal Tseggai shares this criticism. She calls it “mortal sin” that millions were not spent. ‘We can use that money, for example, to tackle the local teacher shortage even better, to increase the quality of life in weaker neighborhoods and to shorten the waiting lists for people who have to live in assisted living.’

D66 is especially concerned about the future ‘If I were to say that dark clouds hang over municipal finances, that would be an understatement,’ explains councilor Daniël Scheper. He therefore especially hopes that the alderman – also a former MP for the VVD – can convince his party members at the Binnenhof of the need to give more money to municipalities.

Mulder says in a response to the criticism that the city council spent too little in 2020, that it has indeed been attempted. But it simply did not work. “The land was at a standstill.”

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: ruddy.media via Unsplash