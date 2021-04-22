ABN AMRO, ING and Rabobank do not rule out that smaller savers will also be confronted with negative interest rates. Savers now only have to pay interest if they have more than 250,000 euros in their account, but on 1 July, that limit will be reduced to 100,000 euros at various banks. In the future, that limit could be lowered further, the major banks tell NU.nl when asked.

ABN AMRO and ING announced earlier this month that they would lower the threshold for a negative interest rate from 1 July. At ABN, this limit goes from 500,000 to 150,000 euros and at ING from 250,000 to 100,000 euros.

De Volksbank, which includes ASN Bank and SNS, joined that list this week and will charge customers with more than 100,000 euros in savings from 1 July. The interest rate for the banks is 0.5 percent.

This has no consequences for the vast majority of savers, because they have less savings. But it is unclear how long it will stay that way.

Rabobank, which currently uses 250,000 euros as a limit, says that with the current rates, 98.7 percent of customers remain out of harm’s way. “But given the interest rate policy from the European Central Bank, we unfortunately cannot give any guarantees that we will not lower the threshold any further,” said a spokesman.

‘We want to spare small savers’

ABN AMRO also emphasizes that more than 97 percent of savers do not have to pay interest. “The starting point is that we want to spare small savers,” said a spokesman. The bank does not rule out further cuts, but does call it “very unlikely” that there will be a negative interest rate for customers with less than 20,000 euros in savings.

Whether or not ING will lower their threshold of EUR 100,000 in the future, the company cannot say. “We cannot comment on future developments.”

Good for the economy, bad for the saver

The banks charge a negative interest rate because we have been saving more in recent years. Banks must deposit part of this savings with the European financial regulator: the ECB. The more that is saved, the more money the banks have to hold at the ECB.

Because the ECB interest rate for depositing money is currently negative, banks have to pay interest to the regulator. For example, the ECB more or less forces the banks to make their customers pay interest as well. This should encourage consumers to spend more, because that is good for the economy. However, it is less pleasant for the savings account.

Source: Nu.nl

Photo: Markus Spiske via Unsplash