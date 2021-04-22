The plans of the Hague city council to temporarily increase the parking rate on the street in Scheveningen from 3.90 euros to 10 euros per hour are met with strong criticism from part of the city council. The measure is intended to reduce nuisance for residents. But some parties expect that this ‘exorbitant’ increase will cause visitors to ignore Scheveningen and businesses will suffer. Alderman Robert van Asten (D66), however, stands firm: ‘We are pulling out all the stops to prevent inconvenience to residents.’

The direct reason for the rate increase is the situation in Scheveningen last summer . Then the resort was overcrowded and there were major traffic problems. At times residents could no longer enter or leave their own neighborhood. Remarkably, there were still spaces in some parking garages, while the parking spaces on the street were all occupied. In order to persuade drivers to use a parking garage, Alderman Van Asten wants to increase the tariff on the street in the months of June to September 2021 to 10 euros per hour.

The rate applies to the area between Strandweg, Adriaan Maasplein, Visafslagweg, Zeesluisweg (between Schokkerweg and Westduinweg), Schokkerweg, Duinstraat, Badhuisstraat, Neptunusstraat, Stevinstraat (this street itself is not part of the area), Zwolsestraat Stevinstraat and Harstenhoekweg), Harstenhoekweg (between Zwolsestraat and Groningsestraat), Groningsestraat, Hoornse Hop, Enkhuizensestraat, Alkmaarsestraat, Groningsestraat, Gevers Deynootweg, Zwarte Pad and Strandweg.

Nowhere in the world do you pay so much money to park on the street. This is evident from the parking database of the British automotive company Fixter . Amsterdam and Utrecht are in 1st and 3rd place worldwide with 7.50 and 5.53 per hour respectively. The company distinguishes between on-street parking and covered parking. Covered parking costs the most in New York: over 27 euros.

Entrepreneurs suffer

Part of the city council is baffled by this trial, as it turned out on Wednesday afternoon during a debate in a committee meeting. “I looked it up and with this rate we will be the most expensive city in the world,” said René Oudshoorn of Hart for The Hague / Groep de Mos. ‘The city council chases visitors and tourists out of the city. My group is baffled by so much car hatred. ‘ PVV party chairman Sebastian Kruis called the increase ‘completely disturbed’ and fears a waterbed effect in which motorists park their car just outside the expensive parking area.

The CDA college party also said it was shocked by the ‘exorbitant’ rate increase. According to the party, it affects entrepreneurs, because visitors will stay away. ‘Why does the Commission want to introduce the measure this year?’ asked CDA party chairman Kavish Partiman. ‘Entrepreneurs have already had a difficult year because of the corona crisis and now it is made even more difficult for them.

‘First make sure that facilities are there’

“This makes no sense at all,” says André Triep, the chairman of the Association of Beach Operators. ‘I understand that at a certain point you want to discourage people from going to Scheveningen by car and parking there. But then you first have to make sure that the facilities are there, and only then increase the rates. So first the parking garage, provide decent public transport, and then increase it. That’s the right order.’

Teun van Dijk of the Havenkwartier residents’ organization advocates other solutions, such as park & ​​rides. ‘We see that as much more pleasant. For example, that people come this way from the ADO stadium by public transport. ‘ According to him, residents receive the plans with mixed feelings. They fear that they will have to pay a lot if they want to do some shopping by car. And they foresee a lot of traffic driving in circles looking for a parking space.

Motorists are also shocked to respond to the increase:

Positive sounds

D66 party chairman Dennis Groenewold understands the rate increase. “It is good that we are meeting the residents with this measure,” he said. According to him, the situation was sometimes untenable for residents last year. “At times it was so busy that ambulances could no longer pass through.” But Groenewold also thinks that it should be carefully monitored that no waterbed effect occurs.

In addition to criticism, there are also positive voices. ‘Drastic measures are needed to reduce nuisance for residents,’ said Rick Hoefsloot of the SP. And GroenLinks party representative Ahmed Abushaam thinks it is good to prevent parking in the street in this way. “It benefits the Scheveningers themselves.” Peter Bos of the Hague City Party calls the increase a ‘good signal’.

Alderman wants to continue with plan

Alderman Van Asten plans to go ahead with his proposal. “A rate of 10 euros per hour has a deterrent effect,” said Van Asten. And that is exactly what the intention is. We want to get people to park their car in the parking garage. This requires a drastic increase. It doesn’t help to throw in a small amount. ‘

Van Asten says he mainly wants to accommodate residents. ‘We want to ensure that residents can simply go into their own street and that no dangerous situations arise. We pull out all the stops to maintain the quality of life for the residents. ‘ But entrepreneurs also benefit from the measures, he said. Van Asten: ‘If there is less parking in the street, space is created and there is less nuisance. The entrepreneurs also benefit from this, because they were also troubled by the overcrowded roads. Moreover, the regulation around shopping streets will not be introduced. ‘

‘The Carrot and the Stick’

Van Asten said he would use the carrot and the stick to prevent traffic nuisance on Scheveningen. ‘The root is by offering good alternatives such as good public transport, park & ​​ride places and, for example, shared scooters. And if you want to park your car close to the boulevard, you will run into problems and you will have to deal with these high parking rates. ‘ The city council will soon vote on the proposal.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Jan Willem van Braak via Unsplash