The arrival of the American company Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) provides the Leiden region with approximately five hundred new jobs. It will take a while before the vacancies appear: the biochemical company will be building a new building at the Bio Science Park in the coming years, which should be opened in 2024.

The brand-new location on Willem Enthovenstraat in Oegstgeest – near Leiden – is to be nearly three football fields in size. Construction is underway opposite the Avery Dennison and Galapagos companies, next to the A44. BMS and the LUMC, the owner of the land, signed the agreement on the building plot last week.

BMS specializes in cell therapy in which patients with blood cancer (for example leukemia) are treated with their own cells. With the new location, the company hopes to be able to treat more patients in the future.

Source: Omroepwest.nl

Photo: Lucas Vasques via Unsplash