Three months after introducing a curfew to drive coronavirus infections down, Mark Rutte says it’s ‘responsible’ to lift restrictions now that cases are 40% higher and hospitals have started cancelling heart surgery. There’s another setback in the efforts to form the next government as it emerges ministers pre-cooked the evidence they gave to parliament about the tax office scandal. There’s shocking footage of a journalist’s car being attacked by a shovel truck in Gelderland. And we investigate whether curfews are cool for cats.

Related