Amsterdam council has urged visitors not to come to the capital to celebrate King’s Day because the city is ‘too full’.

The traditional street market and concerts have been cancelled because of coronavirus but the sunny weather drew thousands of people to the city centre streets and waterways, despite the official limit on groups.

In the afternoon, officials closed the Vondelpark to new arrivals because so many people had flocked to the park in the spring sunshine. Later in the day, the Sarphatipark was also shut.

In Utrecht, too, officials said the city centre is overcrowded, and urged people to leave. ‘Celebrate King’s Day at home,’ the council said on Twitter.

In Breda, as well, the Valkenbergpark was closed for a while. In Rotterdam, however, police said the streets and parks are busy but manageable.

King Willem Alexander, who spent the day with his family in Eindhoven, said he hoped that ‘this is a King’s Day never to be repeated,’ referring to the coronavirus restrictions which prevented the traditional festivities.

“Dat het toch in coronatijd een hele bijzondere Koningsdag is geweest, daar wil ik iedereen heel hartelijk voor danken. Dit was een Koningsdag om nooit te vergeten en hopelijk nooit te herhalen.” – WA pic.twitter.com/wLF8y6p7EI — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) April 27, 2021

In many places, however, games and other events for children went ahead as normal, and sports clubs too had been encouraged to organise competitions for the under-18s.

Koningsdag Gaasterland Apeldoorn

📸 John Stevens pic.twitter.com/3nHFug3rFS — brandweer-online.nu (@Brandweer2020) April 27, 2021

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: S.C. via Holland Park Media