From 3 May to 20 June 2021 the municipality will be working along the Binckhorstlaan in the direction of Voorburg. This will be taking place by the future Sally Ridestraat and Capellalaan. The lane will be narrowed along the work site. Through traffic will be diverted. Local traffic will be able to drive along the site.

Schedule

Phase Location Start End 1 By the Sally Ridestraat/Binckhorstlaan 3 May 2021 21 May 2021 2 By the Zonweg/Binckhorstlaan (Capellalaan) 24 May 2021 16 June 2021 3 Paving connections to Sally Ridestraat and Capellalaan 19 June 2021 20 June 2021

Diversion of through traffic

In order to be able to work safely, the lane along the work site will be narrowed. Through traffic from the Lekstraat and Mercuriusweg will be diverted via the Supernovaweg during the project.

Truck traffic from the Zonweg

From 24 May to 20 June 2021 (Phase 2 and 3) trucks coming from the Zonweg will not be able to turn left onto the Binckhorstlaan in the direction of Voorburg, Rijswijk and the Maanweg. This traffic will be diverted from the Zonweg via the Regulusweg towards the Maanweg.

Local traffic and emergency service vehicles

Local traffic, emergency service vehicles and public transportation will still be able to use the Binckhorstlaan although they will have to reduce their speed. The Fokkerhaven will remain accessible from the road next to the Fokkerterminal.

Traffic could experience some disruptions due to paving work on 19 and 20 June 2021. Traffic controllers will stop vehicles in non-peak hours. These brief moments will last 1 to 2 minutes to allow the roller to turn on the Binckhorstlaan. The lane on the Binckhorstlaan itself will not be paved.

Cyclists and pedestrians

The cycle path and the sidewalk will be closed by the work site. Cyclists and pedestrians will be diverted just before the Mercuriusweg to the opposite side of the Binckhorstlaan.

More information

Do you have questions? Contact project manager Martin den Dulk on tel. 06 21 55 67 35.

Source and Photo: Denhaag.nl