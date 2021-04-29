The government is pressing ahead with relaxing some of the coronavirus rules from today (28 April), despite the continuing pressure on the healthcare system. Here’s a round up.

Curfew

Bye bye quiet streets at night. The curfew, introduced on January 23, ended at 4.30 am on Wednesday morning.

Bars and restaurants

After six months of closure, pavement cafes will be allowed to reopen from midday to 6pm to allow people to have coffee or lunch, but not evening meals. Tables will be restricted to two people, or more if they are from the same household. Tables can be bigger if they have screens to separate guests.

A survey by hospitality industry magazine Misset Horeca found that 70% of cafe owners don’t think opening terraces for such a limited period in the day will be profitable, although most are planning to open.

Cafes can have a maximum of 50 guests and guests must wear a mask to go indoors to pay or use the washrooms.

Shops and markets

The appointment system for non-essential shops ends and shops will be allowed to admit customers on spec, providing they wear masks, practice social distancing and limit numbers.

Market stall owners who sell non-food items will also be able to open up their businesses again.

Alcohol sales will still be banned after 8pm.

The Bijenkorf department store has already said it plans to keep to the appointment system, because its customers liked it.

Home visits

You may now have two rather than one visitor to your home in any 24 hour period.

Funerals

The maximum number of funeral guests goes up to 100.

Travel

The government continues to advise against all foreign travel up to May 15, unless there is a very compelling work or family reason.

From that date, compulsory quarantine is due to be introduced for everyone arriving in the Netherlands from a red or orange zone country.

However, at the next press conference, on May 3, the government will outline what the situation is likely to be for the summer holidays.

Source: DutchNews.nl

Photo: S.C. via Holland Park Media