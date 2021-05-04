It was busy in the shopping areas. The relaxations allowed people to shop without an appointment for the first time. And that was noticeable. Especially at the Mall of the Netherlands it was very busy at times on Saturday. ‘Closure of the whole has been very close,’ says Mayor Klaas Tigelaar of Leidschendam-Voorburg.

Various measures had to be taken on Saturday to ensure that everything runs smoothly at the new shopping center. Parking garages were closed to ensure that people could adhere to the corona measures. “I have certainly been worried about the situation,” says Tigelaar in West Wordt Wakker on Radio West.

The mayor has therefore kept in constant contact with the employees in the Mall. ‘We have various scenarios ready for when it is busy. For example, traffic was diverted to other parking spaces, so that people enter the shopping center from different sides, instead of all through the same entrance, ‘he explains.

Always stayed safe

Yet there are only a limited number of measures that can be taken. ‘There are simply peaks that it is too busy on a Saturday’, Tigelaar looks back on the weekend. ‘That is not all day long, but if during such a peak it turns out that the measures are not working, then there is only one thing left and that is the closure of the whole. For the entrepreneurs you try to stay away from that, of course, but when the pressure is as great as last Saturday, the moment when we have to close things down will come fairly close. ‘



It was not only busy in the shopping center in Leidschendam-Voorburg, the municipality of Leiden also called on people on Saturday afternoon to stop coming to the center of the city. Still, according to center manager Gijs Holla, it was not too busy here. ‘We agreed on four categories in terms of crowds, this was the second highest. Then we call for you not to come anymore. But that doesn’t mean it was too busy. It has always been safe in our city. ‘

Not a good answer

Holla admits that it is difficult to really manage shopping. ‘It is difficult for all of us to open properly. Nobody really has a good answer to this, ‘explains the center manager. ‘A lot of people are ready to go shopping again. That also makes enforcement very difficult. ‘

The mayor from Leidschendam-Voorburg has also noticed that people like to go shopping again. ‘You see that as soon as more is possible, everyone wants that immediately. While the situation is not yet such that we can make shopping an outing again. That is why we continue to emphasize that people should not come to the Mall with large groups of friends or with the whole family, but should go alone. ‘

Not straight to the beach

Tigelaar hopes that the crowds in the shopping areas will decrease as soon as more relaxation comes. ‘People have no other choice yet. The zoo is not open yet and they cannot go to the museum. In addition, the weather was not so good, so people don’t go straight to the beach. So they choose the stores. That makes the current situation so difficult. ‘

The mayor therefore calls on the cabinet to take this situation into account. ‘Keep weighing these things up,’ Tigelaar emphasizes. ‘With easing, people think that everything is possible again. But it is not normal yet. Only a limited number of people are still allowed in a shop. This creates rows outside, making it extra busy in the public space. ‘

Plenty of space

Holla recognizes the image of the Mall of the Netherlands and also calls on people to come to the center of Leiden at a quieter time. ‘If you want to come to the center of Leiden, which I can understand very well, don’t come on a Saturday afternoon. At other times there is plenty of room and you don’t have to queue to make your purchases. ‘

Tigelaar immediately agrees. ‘My appeal is not only addressed to the cabinet, but also to the people in the area. You can’t shop freely just yet. So think carefully before you go to the store. ‘

Source and Photo: Omroepwest.nl