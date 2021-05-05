The municipality is closed on 5 April (Easter Monday), 27 April (King’s Day), 5 May (Liberation Day), 13 May (Ascension Day) and 24 May (Whit Monday). The municipality will have different opening hours around these holidays. Look at the overview.

These opening hours can change due to new corona measures. Would you like to visit a municipal counter? Look first at Coronavirus: changes to municipal services for the current situation.

14070 (central telephone number)

2 April (Good Friday): open

5 April: closed

27 April: closed

4 May: open

5 May: closed

13 May: closed

24 May: closed

Available from 8.30 to 17.00 hrs.

(070) 353 75 00 (SZW customer service)

Closed on:

5 and 27 April

13 and 24 May

Advice & Information desks (SZW)

Closed on:

5 and 27 April

13 and 24 May

Waste

Look up the alternative collection days for your household rubbish in the Household waste calendar.

Public Service counters

You can visit the counters by appointment only.

City Hall Spui and Leyweg City Office

17 March (Election day): closed

2 April (Good Friday): open

5 April: closed

27 April: closed

4 May: open from 8.30 to 16.30 hrs.

5 May: closed

13 May: closed

24 May: closed

The Hague Public Library

All libraries are closed due to the coronavirus measures. Look for the latest information on Bibliotheek Den Haag.

Centre for Children and Families (CJG)

Go to the website of the CJG.

The Hague Information Centre (City Hall)

You can visit the Information Centre by appointment only.

17 March (Election day): closed

2 April (Good Friday): open

5 April: closed

27 April: closed

4 May: open

5 May: closed

13 May: closed

24 May: closed

Municipal Ombudsman

Closed on:

5 and 27 April

5, 13 and 24 May

GGD

Look at the opening hours of the GGD on the website of GGD Haaglanden.

The Hague City Archives / Leidschendam-Voorburg Municipal Archives / Netherlands Music Institute (reading room in City Hall)

The reading room is closed due to the coronavirus measures. You can visit by appointment only. Look at the website of the Haags Gemeentearchief.

Haagse Markt (and Information Centre)

The Haagse Markt is open on:

2 April (Good Friday)

5 April (Easter Monday)

5 May (Liberation Day)

24 May (Whit Monday)

The Information Centre is closed on these days.

Horeca desk (City Hall)

2 April (Good Friday): open

5 April: closed

27 April: closed

4 May: open

5 May: closed

13 May: closed

24 May: closed

Pandhuis, Krediet en Advies, Hypotheek en Advies, Bewindvoering, Beschermingsbewind, Invordering

Closed:

5, 26 and 27 April

5, 13, 14 and 24 May

Servicepunten and Servicepunten XL

Look at the page Waar vind ik een Servicepunt?

City farms

The city farms are closed until further notice. If they are allowed to be open around the holidays, the following opening hours will be in effect:

5 April open from 9.00 to 17.00 hrs.

27 April closed

4 and 5 May open from 9.00 to 17.00 hrs.

13 May open from 9.00 to 17.00 hrs.

24 May open from 9.00 to 17.00 hrs.

The Hague International Centre (City Hall)

You can visit by appointment only. Look at the website of The Hague International Centre

17 March (Election day): closed

2 April (Good Friday): open

5 April: closed

27 April: closed

4 May: open

5 May: closed

13 May: closed

24 May: closed

Swimming pools

Once more is known about the opening hours you will be able to find this information on the page Swimming and swimming pools.

