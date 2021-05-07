In The Hague we need to do more to collect rainwater, according to the Party for the Animals. ‘Sewers are already regularly overflowing in some neighborhoods in The Hague. This will only get worse. That is why we have to take action’, said group chairman Robert Barker.

Barker believes that The Hague should follow Amsterdam’s example. ‘There, for all new construction and major renovations, water collection must be provided on the roof. This is necessary because of the increasing water load.’

Due to climate change, the weather is becoming increasingly extreme, according to the party. ‘This causes flooding, especially in a concrete city. The flooding can cause problems with foundations, sagging houses and flooding of basements. By collecting rainwater, these kinds of problems can be reduced’, says the Party for the Animals.

Can’t stay behind

According to the animal party, the coalition agreement states that climate-adaptive construction must be the norm. ‘Yet no agreements or regulations are attached to this. Now that Amsterdam is showing that it is possible, we as The Hague cannot lag behind’, says Barker.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Anant Jain via Unsplash