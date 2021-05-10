For the second year in a row the May 4 and May 5 ceremonies took place without an audience. Actor André van Duin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel marked the event with moving speeches about rebuilding after the war, while conspiracy theorists marked it with a tasteless poster about coronavirus rules. The Netherlands’ largest online retailer bol.com was reeled in by an online phishing scam that cost it €750,000. Bees, cows and jackals all feature in our round-up of animal news. And after the weekend celebrations at the ArenA, we ask if you’re more likely to catch a nasty disease from a pigeon or an Ajax supporter.

– Marco van Basten pannenkoek moment: youtu.be/Bq3u7GHZLbA?t=56

– André van Duin on Dam Square: www.youtube.com/watch?v=DiNeH1b58Lk

– Angela Merkel May 5 speech: youtu.be/VPDY2ilNih0?t=380