The Dutch consume the most meat replacement products per person in Europe, shop data collected by market research bureau Nielsen over the last three years shows.

The investigation, carried out on behalf of plant-based diet group ProVeg in 11 European countries, also found the Dutch spent the most money on meat replacement products.

‘The results surprised us, although we knew that the Netherlands was among the greatest consumers of meat replacement products in Europe. But we did not know that they eat the most per person,’ ProVeg cofounder Pablo Moleman told broadcaster NOS.

In total, the researchers said, the sale of plant-based meat and dairy products rose 50% in the Netherlands over the past two years to €291m. Plant-based cheese sales rose by 400% during the period, although the market remains tiny.

The data showed that the Dutch spent an average of €17 per person per year and consumed some 870 grams of plant-based meat, equalling about nine burgers. Burger patties were most popular, followed by stir fry products and meatballs.

Big business

The market for meat replacement products is also heating up. In April, Brazilian meat giant JBS said it is taking over Dutch meat replacement company Vivera for €341m.

In 2018, Unilever bought Dutch meat replacement maker De Vegertarische Slager for an estimated €30m. US fake meat maker Beyond Meat opened a production plant in the Netherlands in 2019 and Britain’s Meatless Farm last year also opened a Dutch operation.

Nevertheless, meat replacement products still only have 2.5% of the market for meat and meat replacement protein in the Netherlands. Some 17% of the Dutch say they are vegetarian or vegan.

