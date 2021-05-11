Flag Day will again be canceled this year. The Flag Day Scheveningen Foundation and the Municipality of The Hague have decided this. ‘A large-scale event with more than 100,000 people cannot be organized corona-safe in the current situation. We don’t want to run that risk, ‘says Annemiek Hanssen of the organization. Flag Day was scheduled for June 19.

Despite the fact that more and more is allowed and the catering industry is partly open again, the organization does not think it is the right time. ‘Even though there are relaxation options, as far as we are concerned it is not possible. Flag Day is also an event of meeting, many Scheveningers come back to meet old neighbors, friends or family. ‘

An alternative event would not have the same atmosphere. That is why the organization is not going to organize an online Flag Day this year. ‘Everyone is already behind a screen far too much. You work behind the screen, children sit behind the screen. So to do the relaxation online as well, that didn’t seem like a good idea to us. That is not a good alternative for Flag Day. ‘

This will go ahead

In order not to let Flag Day pass by just like that, herring is distributed in nursing homes. There is also a coloring contest for children between 4 and 12 years old. “We hope that even more schools and children will participate this year.”

The ‘Flags on Flag Day’ competition will also be held again. The foundation calls on all of Scheveningen to decorate their street, garden and facade between 14 and 20 June in the Flag Day atmosphere.

And another bright spot: the mayor’s herring can simply be provided. The foundation is very happy with that.

2021: 75 years of Flag Day

Next year, Flag Day will be 75 years old. ‘We are really looking forward to that. Hopefully, thanks to the relaxation, we can also make plans with the volunteers for next year, ‘says Hanssen.

‘We assume that in 2022 we will be able to surprise everyone with an amazing program. An extra special year because we will be celebrating 75 years of Flag Day ‘, says Gerbrand Voerman.

‘Flag Day wishes all its loyal volunteers, partners, sponsors, donors, buddies and visitors a lot of strength in the coming period and we hope to be able to greet everyone in good health again with Flag Day at the port of Scheveningen in 2022.’

The Hollandse Nieuwe will be in stores starting from 16 June.

Source: Denhaagfm.nl

Photo: Vlaggetjesdag via Facebook